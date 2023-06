Brown went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over Pittsburgh.

Brown looks to be heating up at the plate while slowly working his way back into an everyday role. He's now doubled in three straight games following an 0-for-16 slump. Overall, the 30-year-old Brown is slashing .200/.281/.375 with three homers, 10 RBI and two stolen bases through 89 plate appearances this season,