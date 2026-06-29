Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Heads to injured list

The Athletics placed Soderstrom on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a left hip impingement.

Soderstrom sustained the injury in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels and sat out the series finale Sunday before the Athletics made the decision to deactivate him. The severity of Soderstrom's hip impingement isn't known, and though he'll be eligible to come off the IL on July 8, the Athletics could elect to hold him out for the final week before the All-Star break to afford him ample time to heal up from the injury. Colby Thomas likely represents the top candidate to receive more starts in left field while Soderstrom is on the shelf.