Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Launches two homers in loss

Soderstrom went 3-for-4 with two homers, four total RBI and two walks in Monday's 15-14 loss to the Brewers.

Soderstrom was an animal at the plate, launching a three-run homer in the third inning before going deep again with a solo shot in the seventh frame, with both blasts coming against southpaws. Since May 20, the 24-year-old is slashing .371/.487/.694 with five homers, 14 RBI and seven runs across 18 appearances. The surge has boosted his season line to .237/.333/.457 with 10 homers, 34 RBI and 29 runs after a pedestrian start to the campaign.