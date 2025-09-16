Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Remains out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom (groin) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Boston.
Soderstrom hasn't played in nearly a week due to groin tightness and will miss a fifth straight start Tuesday, though there's no indication to this point that he could require a trip to the 10-day injured list. Max Schuemann will get a start in left field for the Athletics in Tuesday's series opener.
