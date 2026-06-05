Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Stays hot with homer Thursday

Soderstrom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-6 loss against the Cubs.

Soderstrom went the opposite way for a solo shot off southpaw Shota Imanaga to open the seventh inning and extend the Athletics' lead, though the club would ultimately relinquish it. Soderstrom's hitting streak is now up to 10 games, during which he is batting .417 with three homers, three doubles, six RBI and five runs. The hot stretch has significantly boosted the left fielder's season numbers, raising his OPS from .655 to .750 across 59 appearances.