The A's are open to Soderstrom serving as their backup catcher this season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Soderstrom has progressively seen his playing time behind the plate dwindle as his professional career has progressed, and he appeared there only once in 61 big-league games last season. He's projected to serve as the A's primary first baseman to begin the season, though the team is considering him as the backup to Shea Langeliers to maximize their roster flexibility. While Soderstrom won't enter the season with catcher eligibility in most formats, his potential to pick it up during the campaign would be a significant boost to his fantasy appeal.