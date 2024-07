Cox opted out of his minor-league deal to become a free agent Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Cox has pitched primarily with Triple-A Omaha this season, posting an underwhelming 4.03 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with a 29:17 K:BB in 29 innings. He put together some relatively effective innings in the majors in 2023 and could contribute to a big-league bullpen for the last few months of the season.