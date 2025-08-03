Cox allowed one run on three hits while retiring one batter (on a strikeout) Saturday against the Reds before the game was suspended due to inclement weather.

Cox was pressed into starting duties after Spencer Strider was scratched due to a weather delay that lasted well over an hour. Cox tossed 17 pitches in the rain in the first frame before the game was halted and ultimately suspended. Atlanta reportedly was set for a bullpen game, so Cox's outing wasn't likely to last much longer even if the contest had continued. The matchup is scheduled to resume Sunday afternoon, and Cox is eligible to return to the mound, but it's unlikely Atlanta will send him back out.