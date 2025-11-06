site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Austin Cox: Sent outright to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Atlanta outrighted Cox to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Cox made 13 appearances for Atlanta this season, posting an 8.86 ERA and 22:7 K:BB over 21.1 innings. The lefty reliever is no longer on the 40-man roster but remains in the organization.
