Seattle non-tendered Voth on Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Voth signed with the Mariners in January on a one-year deal after playing for the Orioles in 2023. Voth posted a 3.69 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 61 innings in 2024, which were his best numbers since 2019 when he played for the Nationals. The 32-year-old will enter free agency and should garner plenty of interest from teams looking to bolster its bullpen with right-handed pitching.