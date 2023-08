Taylor was released by the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Taylor's had trouble getting outs at Triple-A Sugar Land this season (5.15 ERA, 1.82 WHIP) and the team decided earlier this week to remove him from the 40-man roster. The southpaw made 51 appearances for the Astros in 2021, and he's held lefties to a .159/.260/.258 line in the majors, so he should land on his feet in another organization despite his struggles this year.