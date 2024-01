Taylor signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday and received an invitation to major-league spring training.

Taylor spent all of last season with the Astros' Triple-A affiliate, where he put up a 5.15 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 36.2 innings out of the bullpen. However, he boasts a 3.06 ERA across 79.1 frames in his major-league career and will have a chance to earn a spot in Texas' Opening Day bullpen.