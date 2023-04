Taylor (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor did well in Triple-A during his rehab assignment, throwing 3.1 scoreless frames over four appearances. However, he will have to remain in the minors for the time being. If he maintains a high level of play, he could find himself back in Houston's bullpen at some point this season.