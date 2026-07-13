Bligh Madris: Headed to KBO

Madris was released by the Cardinals on Sunday and is expected to sign a contract with a Korea Baseball Organization team, Brian Walton The Cardinal Nation reports.

Madris signed a minor-league contract with St. Louis in February, producing a .277 average with 14 home runs, 52 RBI, 54 runs scored and four stolen bases over 71 contests with Triple-A Memphis so far in 2026. The 30-year-old last appeared in an MLB contest with the Tigers in 2024, and he'll look to impress in the KBO in order to potentially get another shot with a big-league squad in the future.