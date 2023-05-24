Cimber gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning during Tuesday's rout of the Rays.

It wouldn't have been possible to find a lower-leverage spot for Cimber in his return from the injured list -- the Jays were up 20-1 when he took the mound -- but the appearance was still a success as he tossed nine of 14 pitches for strikes, and the one hit he allowed came when Christian Bethancourt fought off a fastball above the strike zone and slapped it the other way for a single. Cimber looked good early in the season before being shut down due to back issues, and if he stays healthy the sidearming right-hander should be a key part of the middle-inning bridge to closer Jordan Romano.