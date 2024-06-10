Macko could get promoted to Triple-A Buffalo in the near future, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old southpaw, acquired from Seattle two offseasons ago, is having a strong campaign with Double-A New Hampshire thanks to improved control. He's found another gear over the last month, posting a 2.81 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 46:7 K:BB through his last six starts and 32 innings. Macko features a mid-90s fastball and a big curveball, but it's the development of his changeup and sweeper that will determine whether he can ultimately thrive in a big-league rotation.