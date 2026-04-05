Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Departs with ankle issues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger was removed from Sunday's game against the White Sox due to bilateral ankle discomfort, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Barger went 0-for-3 before being replaced by Jesus Sanchez in right field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The severity of the injury is unclear, so Barger should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
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