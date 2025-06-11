Blue Jays' Addison Barger: On bench Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The left-handed-hitting Barger hasn't been a strict platoon player for the Blue Jays this season, but he'll nonetheless head to the bench for Toronto's second straight matchup with a lefty (Matthew Liberatore), after Barger previously sat against Phillies southpaw Jesus Luzardo last Thursday. With Barger out of the lineup, Ernie Clement will cover third base and George Springer will occupy right field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Blasts two-run homer•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Homer streak at four games•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Homers in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Scores three times Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Contributes three hits in win•