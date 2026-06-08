Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Ramping up hitting program

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Barger (elbow) is "making progress" while continuing to ramp up his hitting at the team's complex in Florida, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Along with moving through a hitting progression, Barger has also been able to do some throwing. Barger is working his way back from a bout with right elbow inflammation, which sent him to the injured list May 11, just two days after he returned from a month-long stay on the shelf due to right and left ankle sprains.