The Blue Jays recalled Barger from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

A calf strain sent Bo Bichette to the injured list Saturday, so Barger will now rejoin the big-league squad in order to give the Jays a glove that can play in both the infield and outfield. The 24-year-old has slashed .260/.391/.466 across 248 plate appearances in Triple-A this season. However, he's posted just a .360 OPS through 20 games in the majors.