Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Barger (ankles) will remain shut down from baseball activities through Monday's off day, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barger is dealing with soreness in both ankles, though he's experiencing more discomfort in the left ankle. He is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list April 16, but given that he won't resume baseball activities until two days before that date, it's likely Barger will require more down time.