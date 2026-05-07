Barger (ankles) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run for Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday in what is expected to be his final rehab game before being activated from the injured list, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has gone yard twice in three rehab games for Dunedin. While Barger could be back on the 26-man roster Friday, he may not be plugged into the starting lineup right away, as the Blue Jays are set to face Angels' southpaw Reid Detmers. Prior to being injured April 5, all five of Barger's starts to begin the year had come against right-handed pitching.