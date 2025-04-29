Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicated Tuesday that Barger will see a significant amount of playing time at third base moving forward, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

There will be fewer at-bats to be had in the outfield for Barger with Daulton Varsho (shoulder) back from the 10-day injured list, but it sounds like Barger will slide into the role vacated by Will Wagner, who was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Ernie Clement is at the hot corner Tuesday versus the Red Sox and could still see the bulk of the starts there, but Barger will get his fair share.