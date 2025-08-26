Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Goes yard, steals base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a homer, a steal, a walk and two additional runs scored in Monday's 10-4 rout of the Twins.
The Toronto second baseman tallied a homer and a steal in the same game for the seventh time in his six-year career. Gimenez stretched his team's lead to 5-0 with a 422-foot solo shot off Minnesota starter Joe Ryan in the second. The 26-year-old entered this contest mired in a cold spell, slashing a paltry .188/.297/.188 in 37 plate appearances since returning from an ankle injury Aug. 12. Perhaps this performance will get Gimenez going, as his elite glove continues to keep him in the starting lineup.
