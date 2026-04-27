Gimenez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays opted to rest Gimenez for Sunday's game against the Guardians and right-hander Slade Cecconi, but the infielder's absence from the lineup Monday appears to be more matchup-related with southpaw Ranger Suarez taking the hill for Boston. The left-handed-hitting Gimenez owns a modest 89 wRC+ for his career versus same-handed pitching and is slashing .182/.250/.182 in 25 plate appearances against them this season.