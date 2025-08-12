Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Returns from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays reinstated Gimenez (ankle) reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at second base Tuesday versus the Cubs.
Gimenez, who sprained his left ankle in early July, played in five games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo. He went 7-for-18 with a stolen base and came across to score three times. With the second baseman being reinstated Tuesday, Buddy Kennedy was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
