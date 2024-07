Bichette, who is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, was diagnosed with a fascia strain in his right calf, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during Wednesday's contest and is currently considered day-to-day. The Blue Jays could add a player to the taxi squad in order to provide some potential depth at shortstop, and a trip to the injured list doesn't appear out of the question.