Bichette jogged in the outfield without a brace on his injured left knee at Yankee Stadium pregame Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Bichette did not initially travel with the Blue Jays when the ALDS moved to New York, so the fact that he's now joined them and did some jogging for the first time since injuring his knee is a good sign. However, Bichette did not run at full effort, and he displayed a noticeable limp as he walked back to the dugout. Bichette hopes to be available for the ALCS, should the Blue Jays advance.