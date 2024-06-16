Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Bichette is improving in his recovery from a right calf injury, but the skipper declined to reveal whether the shortstop was available off the bench for Sunday's 7-6 win over the Guardians, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. "Hopefully it's not too much longer," Schneider said.

Bichette missed out on a second consecutive start Saturday due to the injury, and Schneider's comments offered no assurance that the 26-year-old will be back in the lineup Monday versus the Red Sox. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has manned shortstop for the past two games in Bichette's absence, opening up one start apiece for Ernie Clement and Addison Barger at third base.