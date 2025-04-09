Bichette went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's win over Boston.

Bichette knocked a two-run single in the sixth inning and added another RBI base hit in the eighth. He's already produced five multi-hit performances through 12 games this season; it took him 20 games to reach that mark to begin 2024. Bichette is now slashing .314/.375/.392 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI through 56 plate appearances.