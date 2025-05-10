Bichette went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's win over the Mariners.
The shortstop is getting locked in at the top of the order for Toronto. Bichette is slashing .279/.354/.419 over the last 10 games with a homer, two steals, three RBI and five runs, and he's reached base multiple times in five of the last six contests.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Belts first homer of season•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Swipes bag in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Logs three hits Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Drives in three runs•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Collects four hits in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two hits, RBI in victory•