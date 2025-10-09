Bichette (knee) said Wednesday that he's "made some huge progress the last few days" but still needs to show he can run the bases before being cleared to join the Blue Jays' ALCS roster, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Recovering from a PCL sprain in his left knee, Bichette did some jogging this week for the first time since he was injured in early September. While he feels "really optimistic about where I stand," Bichette must be able to run the bases without major limitations in order to convince the Blue Jays he's ready to play. If the 27-year-old is included on the ALCS roster, he could be used at designated hitter in order to limit some wear and tear on his knee. Putting Bichette in the DH slot would mean George Springer moving back to the outfield.