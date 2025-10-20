Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Bichette (knee) has made "significant progress," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Whether that progress has been sufficient enough to be included on the Blue Jays' World Series roster -- should they advance -- is not yet clear, but Bichette is moving in the right direction as he works his way back from a PCL sprain in his left knee. The World Series begins Friday, so if the Blue Jays are able to defeat the Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS, Bichette will have a few additional days to convince the club he's ready. The 27-year-old has not played in a game in more than six weeks.