Bichette went 1-for-5 with a run, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a 7-6 loss Tuesday against the White Sox.

Bichette gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead with his RBI single in the eighth inning. In the 10th he served as the automatic runner and came around to score. Tuesday was the fourth consecutive game that he struck out at least twice. His 24.5 percent strikeout rate is the worst of his career and could be a reason he's struggled through the first two and a half months of 2022.