Bichette left Friday's game against the Tigers due to a right calf strain.

Bichette wasn't able to put any weight on his right leg after lining out to right field in the sixth inning, and he's now officially been diagnosed with a strained right calf -- the same injury that caused him to miss the last four games before the All-Star break. The Blue Jays didn't place him on the IL after his initial strain, but there's a good chance he spends some time on the injured list this time around in order to properly address the issue. Leo Jimenez will presumably take over as Toronto's starting shortstop while Bichette recovers.