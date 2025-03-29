Bichette went 2-for-4 with an RBI and one run in Toronto's 8-2 win over the Orioles on Friday.

A career .290 hitter over 2,500-plus at-bats, Bichette had by far his worst season as a pro last year with an ugly .225 batting average over 81 games. Calf Injuries played a large part in Bichette's struggles a year ago, so he'll hope to stay on the field in his contract year. He was caught trying to steal second base in the sixth inning, which perhaps is a sign that his legs are at full strength.