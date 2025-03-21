Bichette went 3-for-4 in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
While all three hits were singles, it was still another strong effort at the plate from the shortstop as he looks to put his shaky 2024 behind him. Bichette is batting a cool .400 (18-for-45) this spring with three doubles, four homers and a 4:6 BB:K, and the only blemish on his Grapefruit League performance has been a 1-for-3 showing on the basepaths.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Swipes first bag of spring•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Could bat leadoff or cleanup•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Clubs first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Quick start to spring•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Back in action after finger surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Undergoing surgery on finger•