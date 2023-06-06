Bichette went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Astros.

The 25-year-old shortstop continues to tear the cover off the ball. In 33 games since the beginning of May, Bichette has 16 multi-hit performances while slashing .348/.378/.532 with six doubles, six homers and all three of his steals on the year. After he pilfered 38 bags on 47 attempts over the prior two years, it stands to reason that he'll continue being more successful on the basepaths the rest of the way in 2023.