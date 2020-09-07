Bichette (knee) will serve as the designated hitter in a simulated game at the Blue Jays' alternate training site Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Bichette has now missed over three weeks with a sprained knee, but it looks like he should be able to return soon. The Blue Jays have yet to announce a specific timeline for him to be activated from the injured list, however.
