An MRI on Saturday revealed Bichette's right calf strain to be moderate, and he'll miss multiple weeks due to the injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Bichette strained his calf Friday for the second time this month and was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Saturday. However, further testing revealed the injury will require a multi-week absence, keeping the star shortstop sidelined into August. In his stead, Leo Jimenez should handle most of the shortstop work, though Addison Barger and Ernie Clement could mix in at the position.
