Bichette went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.
Bichette has racked up five multi-hit efforts over his last 11 games, a span that includes both of his homers as well as four doubles and five RBI. The shortstop started the Blue Jays' comeback effort Saturday with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. He's batting .287 with a .732 OPS, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored and four stolen bases across 39 contests this season.
