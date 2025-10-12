Bichette (knee) won't be included on the Blue Jays' roster for the ALCS against the Mariners, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The 27-year-old returned to running the bases this weekend, but he appeared to feel some discomfort while doing so and won't be active for the championship series. Bichette landed on the injured list in early September due to a left knee sprain and made significant progress recently in his rehab work, but he needs a bit more time to get fully back up to speed. Andres Gimenez filled in at shortstop during the ALDS for Toronto, while Ernie Clement and Isiah Kiner-Falefa split starts at second base.