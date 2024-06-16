Francis (3-2) picked up the win Saturday, allowing four hits over four scoreless relief innings in a 5-0 victory over the Guardians. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander was the fourth Toronto pitcher into the game but he handled the bulk relief role with aplomb, firing 44 of 68 pitches for strikes. Francis has tossed eight scoreless innings over his last two appearances, but with Yariel Rodriguez (back) close to coming off the IL, he's unlikely to join the rotation any time soon. Since a tough beginning to the season as a starter, Francis has posted a 3.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB through 17.2 innings over his last six outings sandwiched around an IL stint of his own due to forearm tendinitis.