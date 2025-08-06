Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Day off Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Colorado.
Varsho has gone 5-for-10 with three home runs in the first two games of the series, but since he just returned from the injured list a few days ago, the Blue Jays don't want to overextend him. Myles Straw will get a turn in center field and will bat ninth Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Monstrous offensive performance•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Racks up four RBI against Rockies•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Activated from IL•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Could be activated over weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: On track to return next week•