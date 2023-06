Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

He took Hunter Brown deep in the fourth inning, giving Varsho homers in back-to-back contests as he extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The 26-year-old has only one multi-hit performance during that stretch, but it's still an encouraging turnaround after he held a .209/.278/.361 slash line when the streak begin May 27.