Varsho isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Saturday against the Angels.
With lefty Reid Detmers set to take the mound for the Angels, the lefty-hitting Varsho will remain in Toronto's dugout to begin the game. Whit Merrifield will take over in left field while Santiago Espinal starts at second base and bats eighth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Records steal Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Taking Sunday off•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Not in Wednesday's lineup•