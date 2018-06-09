McGuire was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

McGuire has made eight starts at Triple-A Buffalo this season, as he sits with a 3.22 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 44.2 innings. He was bumped off the 40-man roster to make room for the acquisition of Preston Guilmet.

