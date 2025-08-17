Lauer (8-2) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings in a 14-2 rout of the Rangers. He struck out four.

The southpaw tossed an inefficient 102 pitches (63 strikes), but Lauer lasted long enough to get the win and benefit from massive run support by the Blue Jays. He remains undefeated since the All-Star break, going 4-0 over his last six starts with a 2.73 ERA, but Lauer's control may be eroding -- he has an 8:7 K:BB in eight innings over his last two outings. With Shane Bieber (elbow) potentially set to make his Toronto debut next weekend, it's not clear whether Lauer will remain in the rotation, or move into a long relief role despite his success as a starter.