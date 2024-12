The Blue Jays signed Lauer to a minor-league contract on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Lauer split the 2024 season between the Triple-A level (where he had a 5.26 ERA in 75.1 innings) and the Korea Baseball Organization (where he held a 4.93 ERA in 34.2 frames). The 29-year-old lefty will likely begin the 2025 season as rotation depth at Triple-A Buffalo.