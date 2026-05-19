Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Dealing with strep throat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement has strep throat and is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Clement started the previous 15 games but will hit the bench after feeling the strep symptoms come on Monday. Davis Schneider is stepping in at second base Tuesday for Toronto.
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